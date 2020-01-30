e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Assembly Elections 2020 | EC gives nod to extend tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

Assembly Elections 2020 | EC gives nod to extend tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

Assembly Elections 2020 | The Election Commission has allowed the Home Ministry to extend the tenure of Patnaik till February end. The permission was granted after the Union Home Ministry wrote to the EC in this effect.

india Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre, Amulya Patnaik, was going to retire on Friday. Patnaik was appointed the Delhi Police chief in January 2017.
The 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre, Amulya Patnaik, was going to retire on Friday. Patnaik was appointed the Delhi Police chief in January 2017.(ANI)
         

The Election Commission on Thursday gave its nod for extending the tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik by a month in view of the assembly polls in the national capital, officials said.

The permission was granted after the Union Home Ministry wrote to the EC in this effect.

The Election Commission has allowed the Home Ministry to extend the tenure of Patnaik till February end, an official from the ministry said.

The 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre was going to retire on Friday. Patnaik was appointed the Delhi Police chief in January 2017.

As Delhi is poll-bound, the Election Commission’s permission is needed for new appointment or extension in service of key government officials here.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on February 11.

tags
top news
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker went live on Facebook before pulling out a pistol
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker went live on Facebook before pulling out a pistol
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Am I a terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s rebuttal to BJP is his fresh attack
‘Am I a terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s rebuttal to BJP is his fresh attack
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news