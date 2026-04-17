Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis predicts BJP win in Bengal; ‘Darr ke aage jeet hai’

He added that a BJP government would restore industrial growth and create jobs, while also dismissing allegations of the BJP being an outsider party in the state.

The TMC and BJP are set for a high-stakes contest.

The 2026 Assembly elections are being held in phases, with polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry completed on April 9. West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, while Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 23. Vote counting is scheduled for May 4.

In West Bengal, campaigning has intensified into a direct contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Himata Sarma vs Mamata Banerjee

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the TMC of spreading misinformation on dietary restrictions, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee countered by branding the BJP “Bangla-birodhi” and pledging to protect the state’s identity and inclusive ethos.

In Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, leading the NDA alliance, has released multiple candidate lists covering a large number of seats. Actor-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), faces a police case for allegedly violating election conduct rules during a campaign event.