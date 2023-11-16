The political fate of five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram - will be decided this year with the upcoming assembly elections. With voting for the first phase of Chhattisgarh already over, eyes have now turned to the second phase of voting in the state on November 17 - the day Madhya Pradesh will also go to polls. Rajasthan and Telangana are set to go to polls on November 23 and 30 respectively, while Mizoram voted on November 7. The results for the five states will be declared on December 3. Assembly elections: Can you vote without a voter ID? Yes, here's how(PTI)

While the voter turnout is set to be on the higher side, can you vote without carrying a voter ID card? The answer is YES.

A citizen would need to register as a voter by filling and submitting - either online or online - Form-6 to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the particular assembly constituency. Once their name appears on the electoral roll, they can vote even without carrying a voter ID. However, either of the other documents will be required -

Driving license

Passport

Aadhar card

PAN card

MNREGA job card

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

Passbook with a photograph issued by a state bank or post office

Service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state govt./PSU/public limited company

Pension document with photograph

Health insurance smart cards issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

How to check if your name is on the electoral roll?

Go to https://voters.eci.gov.in/ and click on the ‘search in electoral roll’ tab on the top right side Enter your state and select the preferred language Fill in the details - name, surname, date of birth, gender Select your district and assembly constituency Enter the captcha code and click on search