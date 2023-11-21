Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Congress chief reaches Jaipur for manifesto release
Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: While Rajasthan will vote on November 25, Telangana will poll five days later.
Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Campaigning is in full flow for the upcoming Rajasthan and Telangana assembly elections, to be held on November 25 and 30, respectively. While Rajasthan, where the Congress is in power, has 200 assembly segments, Telangana, which has a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, has 119 assembly segments.
The counting of votes for both states will be held on December 3. On the same day, counting will also take place for assembly polls held in Chhattisgarh (November 7 and 17), Madhya Pradesh (November 17) and Mizoram (November 7). Together, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have 360 seats – 90, 230 and 40, respectively.
Significantly, these are the last set of state polls before next year's Lok Sabha elections, where prime minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will seek a third straight term.
- Nov 21, 2023 10:30 AM IST
Kharge reaches Jaipur for manifesto release
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reaches Jaipur to attend the release of its manifesto for Rajasthan.
“I appeal to everyone to repeat our government. The schemes and laws made during my tenure and the guarantees given have made a big impact; these guarantees will be implemented when the government is formed,” says party leader and chief minister Ashok Gehlot.Nov 21, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Repolling in one Madhya Pradesh booth today
The repolling began at 7 am and will be held till 6 pm at booth number 3 under polling centre number 71 at Kishupura. The booth falls under the state's Ater constituency in the Bhind district.
On Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the repolling because of breach of secrecy as some people shot videos of voting on November 17 at the said booth.Nov 21, 2023 09:37 AM IST
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan today
The prime minister will address rallies at Anta Town in Baran and Kota's Dussehra Ground; in the evening, he will hold a 4.5-km roadshow in state capital Jaipur.
The former Congress president, on the other hand, will hold a rally in Udaipur and Jalore.Nov 21, 2023 09:13 AM IST
Congress Rajasthan manifesto to be released today
The party, aiming to reverse the trend of the state electing a new government every five years, will release its manifesto on Tuesday. The document will be released in the presence of party national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, among others.
