Astrological predictions will not decide Telangana poll timing: Election Commission chief

Chief election commissioner OP Rawat said on Friday that astrological predictions will not decide the time of elections for Telangana assembly, which was dissolved on Thursday.

“We’ll assess if Telangana elections can be held with other four states. Any astrological predictions (over dates) made by anyone is notwithstanding,” Rawat said when asked about the poll timing, reported news agency ANI.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the Telangana assembly on Thursday, taking a step towards holding early elections in the southern state in a move analysts say may have been prompted by a desire to fight a possible Congress-Telugu Desam Party alliance in the state on his own terms (and timing), even as speculation grew about his growing closeness to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to reports, Rao’s decision to go for an early election was aimed at cashing in on what he believed was a “positive atmosphere” in favour of his government.

The EC has six months to complete the polling process in a state starting from the date of dissolution of the assembly, according to rules.

The Election Commission (EC) is expected to meet on Friday on whether polls in Telangana can be clubbed with the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

“First the Election Commission will take stock of preparation from the Telangana chief electoral officer and after that it will be decided when to hold the elections. Then an official audit will take place,” Rawat said.

The commission has the necessary infrastructure to club the Telangana polls with those of the other states, said an official aware of the developments, but will need to verify whether the electoral rolls in the state are updated.

According to another official aware of the developments, the EC will take a decision on scheduling the Telangana polls after getting a detailed report from the state’s chief electoral officer on various aspects of poll preparedness. neither official wished to be identified.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 14:24 IST