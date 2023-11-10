At ‘2+2 meet’ with US, India raises surge in pro-Khalistan activities in Canada: Report

India on Friday said it has conveyed to the United States at the 2+2 ministerial meet its serious concerns over surge in activities of pro-Khalistani extremists in Canada, this amid New Delhi's diplomatic row with Ottawa, PTI reported.



"Insofar as Canada is concerned we have been having very consistent conversations with all our friends and partners. Our position on this matter has been enunciated and explained in full detail on multiple occasions," PTI quoted foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra at a media briefing after the dialogue. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra during a press briefing after the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, in New Delhi,(PTI)

"The thrust of our conversations with our partners is no different today than it is at any other forum -- it is essentially that we have core security concerns, a recent video surfaced from Pannun which presents a very serious security concern for the Indian interest," Kwatra said.

Pannun released a video last Saturday, warning Sikhs in Punjabi not to fly by Air India after November 19. That sentence is repeated twice. In a statement issued along with the video, he called for a ‘Global blockade’ of the airline from Vancouver to London.

"We have made our position very, very clear to our friends and partners, they understand and appreciate that sense of where India comes from," Kwatra said on questions whether issue of Canada surfaced during the talks between the foreign and defence ministers of India and the United States.

The relations between India and Canada are strained since September after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau claimed “credible allegations of a potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.



India had briefely suspended Canadian visas after the tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats by both the countries. However, New Delhi resumed visa services for some categories last month.



Canada also withdrew 41 of its diplomats after India had sought ‘parity’ in diplomatic strength.

