At 3.9 degrees, Jhansi coldest in U.P; Lucknow shivers at 6

LUCKNOW Jhansi turned out to be the coldest district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with the minimum temperature plummeting to 3.9 degrees Celsius there. It was closely followed by Fatehpur and Najibabad at 4 degrees Celsius, Kanpur at 4.4 degrees Celsius, and Muzaffarnagar at 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Lucknow on Thursday recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures of 15.8 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius respectively. In comparison, the minimum temperature in the state capital was recorded at 7.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological department (IMD), cold wave conditions are likely to continue in the coming days as well. In Lucknow, the maximum and the minimum temperatures are expected to be around 16 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively on Friday. To add to this, dense-to-very-dense fog is also likely in Lucknow.

IMD has also issued warnings of very dense fog and consequent reduction in visibility in cities like Deoria, Lucknow, Unnao, Barabanki, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Muzaffarnagar, among others. These areas are likely to witness cold-to-severe-cold day conditions as well.

Similarly, several cities in western U.P. -- including Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bijnor, Jalaun, Jhansi, and adjoining areas -- are also predicted to witness cold wave conditions for the next two days.

Elderly advised to stay indoors, wear layers

LUCKNOW In view of the prevailing winter chill, doctors have advised the elderly to avoid exposure to cold waves. Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director of the Health City Hospital, said, “They should avoid going out for a walk early in the morning. Also, avoid stepping out without proper winter clothes. Since the morning time is the coldest, people, particularly the elderly and those with poor immunity, should be more cautious. To stay protected, people should avoid exposure to extreme cold climates.”