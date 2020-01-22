At 51st rank, India slips 10 spots on the global democracy index

india

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:32 IST

New Delhi

India dropped 10 places in the Democracy Index’s global ranking to 51st place, with the survey describing the erosion of civil liberties in the country as the primary cause of the democratic regression. Overall, though, India remains, in the terms of the survey, a ‘flawed democarcy”, a categorisation that also encompasses the US.

The Democracy Index – prepared by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group – provides a snapshot of the state of democracy worldwide in 165 independent states and two territories.

It is based on electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, political culture and civil liberties.

India’s overall score, on a scale of 0-10, fell from 7.23 in 2018 to 6.90 in 2019, with the survey listing India among countries where there were “regressions”. In the Asia and Australia region, India ranked eighth, behind countries such as Timor-Leste, Malaysia and Taiwan.

Norway topped the index, with a score of 9.87, while North Korea was at the bottom of the global rankings, with a score of 1.08. China’s score fell to 2.26, and it is now ranked 153rd, close to the bottom of the rankings.

The Democracy Index described 2019 as a “tumultuous year” for Asian democracies. The biggest change occurred in Thailand, whose score improved by 1.69 points compared with 2018, to 6.32, resulting in a rise of 38 places, while introduction of a “fake news” law in Singapore led to a deterioration in the country’s score for civil liberties.

The index is largely an academic exercise, but it adds to growing international criticism of India , especially over Kashmir and CAA.

Indian officials did not immediately react to the survey.

The Democracy Index referred to the changes in Jammu and Kashmir and the controversial implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam while describing what it termed as said was a “democratic regression” in India, the world’s largest democracy.

“The Indian government stripped the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) state of its special status by repealing two key constitutional provisions granting it powers of autonomy,” it said, referring to Article 370 of the Constitution and Article 35A, which prevented residents from other states from purchasing land or property in Kashmir.

“Following the removal of these provisions of the constitution and the passage of a new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019, J&K no longer enjoys statehood and is now divided into two union territories: one that retains the name Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh,” it said.

“Ahead of the move, the government deployed a large number of troops in J&K, imposed various other security measures and placed local leaders under house arrest, including those with pro-India credentials. The government also restricted internet access in the state,” it added.

To be sure, the changes were all cleared by parliament and India has maintained that they are internal issues. Some of them have been challenged in court.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, however, called the rankings ‘flawed’. Party spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, “They appear to have arrived at this flawed conclusion based on some motivated inputs. Had they followed the news in India or the raucous interaction of citizens of all political leanings on the social media, they would only concluded that a vibrant democracy is in full action.”

The Democracy Index noted that the “citizenship registration exercise” in Assam had “excluded 1.9m from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC)”

It also commented on the Citizenship Amendment Act and said “the new citizenship law has enraged the large Muslim population, stoked communal tensions and generated large protests in major cities.”

Three countries – Chile, France and Portugal – moved from the “flawed democracy” category to the “full democracy” category, while Malta moved in the opposite direction, falling out of “full democracy” to become a “flawed democracy”.