At Bihar session on trust vote, Tejashwi talks about BJP's fears & three jamais

Updated on Aug 24, 2022 04:21 PM IST

Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said the Grand Alliance government is going to see the longest innings in Bihar. “This partnership will be working for the development of Bihar and the country. No one is getting run out this time.”

Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav speaks at the Assembly during a special session on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Vijay Swaroop | Written by Sohini Goswami

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said the BJP is scared as it is aware that Opposition unity would wipe it out in the 2024 parliamentary polls from Bihar.

Speaking in favour of the trust vote of the RJD-JD(U)-led grand alliance government, Tejashwi hit out at the central government for using federal agencies to harass political rivals.

“When the BJP fears or loses in the state, it puts ahead its three 'jamai' – CBI, ED and IT... When I go to foreign countries, the BJP issues lookout notices against me and when fraudsters like Nirav Modi run away, they don't do anything.”

Yadav also refuted media reports that the CBI raid at a mall at Gurugram earlier in the day belonged to him. "I am surprised that some media reports are suggesting that the mall where a CBI has raided today in Gurugram belongs to me. I got the papers of the company and found that the company is based in Haryana. What is more interesting is that the mall's construction was started in the presence of a BJP leader," Yadav said during his address in the House.

He further said that the new team is like a group of cricketers and this pair (RJD and JDU) is going to have “a never-ending partnership”.

“This is going to be the longest inning, this partnership will be working for the development of Bihar and the country. No one is getting run out this time,” Yadav added.

    HT News Desk

tejashwi yadav
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
