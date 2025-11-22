At G20 Summit, PM Modi proposes global front against drug-terror nexus

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched India’s vision for a raft of G20-led initiatives including a global front to dismantle the drug-terror nexus, the setting up of a healthcare response team to tackle health emergencies and natural disasters, and pushed for an Africa-skills multiplier drive at the 20th G20 Summit at Johannesburg in South Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a plenary session on the first day of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 22 (REUTERS)

Speaking at the first session of the Summit that focused on inclusive and sustainable growth, Modi said, “To overcome the challenge of drug trafficking, especially the spread of extremely dangerous substances like fentanyl, India proposes a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus. Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy.”

The initiative seeks to integrate finance, governance and security instruments to weaken the drug-terror economy.

Stronger when we work together: PM Modi

The G20 Global Healthcare Response Team, he said, would be an effort to create teams of trained medical experts from G20 nations ready for rapid deployment in the event of emergencies.

“We are stronger when we work together in the face of health emergencies and natural disasters.”

Africa’s progress is vital for global progress, he said.

“India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India’s G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade,” he said.

The PM also spoke about the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. “India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing,” he said.