At Halla Bol rally, Adhir Ranjan pitches for Rahul Gandhi as Congress president

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday pitched for Rahul Gandhi as the next president of the party. Rahul Gandhi appears to be preferred by the Congress workers gathered for the Halla Bol rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, with posters of the former party president being seen around the site.

“We want Rahul Gandhi as president…We can see the posters want Rahul Gandhi as president. Everyone is waiting for Rahul Gandhi's address today,” the Congress Lok Sabha leader said at the rally.

In an apparent dig at Ghulam Nabi Azad, who also held a mega rally in Jammu on Sunday days after he snapped with his nearly 50-year-long association with Congress, Chowdhury said, “Coming to the Congress or going out of the Congress is easy. But staying in the party requires determination. Anyone can come and go but Congress is like a river that will reach its destination.”

The Congress is holding a mega rally 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' against inflation in the country, unemployment and Goods and Services Tax hike.

Slogans of “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” and “Sonia Gandhi Zindabad” reverberated through the air as thousands of Congress supporters reached the Ramlila Maidan.

“Rahul ji is our true leader and we have full faith in him that he will restore the glory of the Congress. He should be made the party president,” Deepesh Singh, who came to attend the rally from Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh, said, reported news agency PTI.

Rahul had resigned from the top post following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi has been leading the party as interim president since August 2019.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, starting September 7, highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the rally has nothing to do with upcoming assembly elections in some states or the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding that it is a befitting message to the "insensitive central government" as people are troubled by inflation and unemployment.

"Today's Halla Bol rally has nothing to do with state elections or the 2024 election. It is a befitting message to the insensitive central government as people of the country remain troubled by inflation and unemployment," said Ramesh.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not participate in the rally.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

