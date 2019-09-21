At Hindustan event today, Yogi Adityanath to highlight UP’s economic march

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Saturday speak about the achievements of his government during the last two-and-a-half-years and steps taken towards the development of the state in the future.

Adityanath will speak during the first episode of the ‘Highway to Progress’ programme of HT’s sister publication Hindustan in Agra.

The chief minister will elaborate on the topic ‘Towards An Economy of 1 Trillion’. He will further enumerate the development plans in UP and put forward a blueprint for the future amid the possibilities of investment and employment in the state.

Adityanath will talk about the development schemes which have taken Uttar Pradesh on the path of progress and will help it to progress further. The chief minister will also share information about the steps taken by his government and the upcoming plans for the development of the state’s Braj region.

The chief minister will also answer select questions during the event at Hotel Clarks Shiraz in the city of the Taj Mahal.

The chief minister had said on Thursday the perception of the state has changed considerably during the past 30 months.

“On March 19, 2017, the BJP government was formed in the state after a 14-year exile. In the past two-and-half years UP was pulled out from a state of an identity crisis as we converted challenges into opportunities,” Adityanath had said during a press conference marking the completion of his two and a half years in office.

After taking part in the event, Chief Minister Adityanath will go to Gwalior to pay homage to the mother of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and then take an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas of Etawah.

