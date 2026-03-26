At least 10 persons charred to death in a truck-bus collision in Andhra Pradesh

A senior police official from Markapuram, who rushed to the accident spot on receiving information, said preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred while the bus was negotiating a turn near the quarry stretch, when it was allegedly hit by the speeding tipper,” he said, adding over-speeding by the tipper vehicle might have led to the crash, though a detailed investigation is underway.

A statement from the chief minister’s office said the private bus, belonging to Harikrishna Travels, was travelling from Nirmal in Telangana to Nellore district when the accident took place.

The accident occurred near Rayavaram village between 6:00am and 6:30am, according to preliminary information gathered by the police.

At least 10 passengers were charred to death and several others sustained injuries when a lorry rammed into a private passenger bus which they were travelling in, triggering a massive fire that engulfed both vehicles in Andhra Pradesh’s Markapuram district on Thursday morning, police said.

“The private bus and the tipper caught fire immediately after the collision, leaving several passengers trapped inside the bus. The intensity of the flames was such that both vehicles were completely gutted,” he said.

Initial reports suggest that 10 passengers travelling in the bus were burnt alive, while several others suffered injuries of varying severity. The toll is expected to rise further, as the rescue teams from the police and fire services departments, are trying to retrieve the trapped passengers inside the bus.

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“The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Markapuram, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The condition of some of them is said to be critical,” the police official said.

At the time of the accident, the bus was reportedly carrying around 40 passengers. “Those seated in the rear section of the bus were unable to escape after the collision and the subsequent fire, leading to the high number of fatalities. Around 10 passengers seated in the front portion are believed to have managed to escape with their lives,” the police official said.

The exact identity of the deceased is yet to be officially confirmed. However, reports suggest that some of the victims may be from the Kanigiri region.

Emergency teams continued operations at the site to clear the wreckage and assist survivors. Police are also working to ascertain the exact sequence of events and identify the deceased.

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Markapuram MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy visited the accident site and reviewed the situation.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the tragic road accident near Rayavaram in Markapuram district, in which at least 10 passengers were charred to death.

Following the accident, Naidu spoke to senior officials and reviewed the situation. He sought details about the medical treatment being provided to the injured.

District police authorities informed the chief minister that around 20 injured persons had been shifted to various hospitals immediately and were undergoing treatment.

Naidu also expressed concern over reports suggesting that the death toll could rise further. He directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and closely monitor rescue and relief operations.

Further details regarding the exact cause of the accident are awaited.