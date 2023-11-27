At least 25 persons killed due to unseasonal rainfall in Gujarat, Rajasthan & MP

At least 25 people have died due to unseasonal rainfall in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours with the weather office predicting more rainfall in the next 72 hours.

All three states will receive more rainfall in the coming days. (PTI photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

20 persons have died in Gujarat, four in Madhya Pradesh while one person in Rajasthan.

Gujarat

According to an official of the Gujarat Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a total of 20 rain-related deaths have been reported so far from different parts of Gujarat. All the fatalities were attributed to lightning strikes during unseasonal rainfall in the state on Sunday.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the deaths and said the local administration was engaged in relief work.

Four persons died in Dahod district, three in Bharuch, two in Tapi, and one each in Ahmedabad, Amreli, Banaskantha, Botad, Kheda, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Sabarkantha, Surat, Surendranagar and Devbhumi Dwarka, the SEOC official said.

As many as 234 out of 252 talukas of Gujarat received rainfall on Sunday, with Surat, Surendranagar, Kheda, Tapi, Bharuch and Amreli districts recording between 50-117 mm rainfall in 16 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Ahmedabad centre director Manorama Mohanty said rains will abate on Monday and remain concentrated in some parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra districts.

Also Read: 14 lives lost as Gujarat receives heavy unseasonal rainfall, hailstorm

The rainfall happened due to a cyclonic circulation lying over the northeast Arabian sea and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch regions, the IMD said in its bulletin.

Madhya Pradesh

According to weather officials, four persons died after lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The minimum temperature fell to 5.4°C in MP owing to untimely rains after the 39 districts state saw the first unseasonal winter rainfall.

An official aware of the developments said a couple riding a bike lost their lives due to lightning in Umarban of Dhar district while their child was injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a separate incident, a man died in Raipuriya in Petlawad area of Jhabua district and a woman died due to lightning in Junajhira village of Silavad in Barwani district.

The meteorological department official said the state will remain drenched for the next three to four days due to western disturbance.

“The heavy to light rain is expected in MP till November 30. The western disturbance is active around Iran. At the same time, the cyclonic circle and trough line are also passing. There is a circle of cyclonic winds in the center of the state. There is also stagnation of east-west winds. Due to this, the state will witness rain, hailstorm and storm,” said Vedprakash Singh, IMD scientist in Bhopal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, western parts of the state, including Jaisalmer and Barmer, received light rainfall triggered by a western disturbance in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the weather office said.

Sanchore (Jalore) witnessed hailstorm during the period, but eastern Rajasthan mostly remained dry, it said.

“Due to a western disturbance, light rain has been recorded in Jaisalmer and Barmer districts in the last 24 hours. Maximum rainfall of 8mm has been recorded in Sedwa, Barmer,” a Met department official said.

“A trough in easterly winds is forming over the state today and due to a western disturbance being active in the upper levels of the atmosphere which will result in rain with thunder in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions today (Sunday),” the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain at some places in Udaipur and Jodhpur division, and some places could see hailstorm and strong winds of 30-40 kmph, the official said. He added that there was a possibility of cloudy sky and light rain at isolated places in Bikaner and Jaipur divisions. Some areas of Kota, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Jaipur divisions are likely to see rain till Monday evening.

(With PTI inputs)