At least 5 killed, over dozen injured in explosion at Telangana industrial unit

At least five workers were killed and another 15 suffered severe injuries in an explosion at a chemical factory in the Pashamylaram Industrial Estate of Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Monday morning, police said. A building collapsed while an adjacent structure was partially damaged. (Shutterstock)

A police officer said the exact cause of the explosion was not immediately known. “The explosion blew up the industrial shed completely...the force of the blast was so intense that some of the workers were thrown up in the air and fell about 100 metres away,” he said, quoting the workers.

A building collapsed while an adjacent structure was partially damaged. “Almost all the workers rushed out of the unit, but some workers are still feared to be trapped inside the facility,” he said.

As many as 11 fire tenders and police rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire and for rescue operations. “...five of the injured have succumbed to burn injuries and another 15 workers are injured,” the officer said.

Sangareddy district collector P Pravinya and police superintendent Paritosh Pankaj visited the site and supervised the rescue operations at the production unit of Sigachi Industries Private Ltd, a manufacturer of microcrystalline cellulose and pharma excipients and food ingredients.

The explosion triggered panic as thick smoke spread, causing breathing difficulties for the people. Authorities were evacuating people from the surrounding area as a precautionary measure.