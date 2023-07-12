Home / India News / At least 50 sheep crushed to death by speeding truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur

At least 50 sheep crushed to death by speeding truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur

PTI |
Jul 12, 2023 06:53 AM IST

50 sheep were killed and 15 injured after a speeding truck ran over them on the Bhandara-Nagpur Highway in Maharashtra.

As many as 50 sheep were crushed to death by a speeding truck on the Bhandara-Nagpur Highway near here in Maharashtra on early Tuesday morning, police said. The accident took place under Mauda police station limits of Nagpur district.

The accident caused a loss of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh to the shepherd, said the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accident caused a loss of 5 lakh to the shepherd, said the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, a shepherd, Gova Rabbani (53), a resident of Kutch in Gujarat, was taking a flock of sheep towards the Chapegadi Kuhi area at around 3.15 am when a speeding truck ran over them.

As many as 50 sheep were killed on the spot, while 15 others seriously injured, they said, adding the truck driver fled with the vehicle immediately after the accident.

The accident caused a loss of 5 lakh to the shepherd, said the police.

A case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act was registered by the police.

