At least 9 Kanwariyas killed, 8 injured in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

At least nine Kanwariyas or Shiva worshippers were killed and eight injured in separate incidents in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday and Monday. In Bihar’s Vaishali district, a music system on a vehicle carrying Kanwariyas came in contact with an 11kv power line and left nine dead. Kanwariyas undertake an annual pilgrimage to fetch Ganga water. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Police said the Kanwariyas were carrying the Ganga water to be offered at the Hariharnath Pashupati Mandir. The incident triggered protests as residents went on a rampage, and blocked vehicular traffic between Hajipur and Jandaha demanding action against the power officials. Top officials rushed to the spot. The road blockade was lifted around 2am.

“The vehicle got stuck in the road. At the time of the incident, 11 people were in the vehicle while dozens of Kanwariyas were travelling on foot. The sound system came in contact with a low-hanging high-tension power line. The vehicle caught fire,” said an official.

Eight people died on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries during treatment. “Two are undergoing treatment. Efforts are being made to provide financial assistance to their families,” said Vaishali district magistrate Yash Pal Meena.

Dharmendra Paswan, who lost a relative, blamed the power department for the incident. He said the power lines passing overhead were defective and loose, hanging close to the ground. “All the complaints lodged with the department concerned have gone unheard. He demanded the registration of a case against the officials of the power department.”

Chief minister Nitish Kumar conveyed sympathies to the family members of those killed and instructed officials to offer the best medical services to the injured.

In Uttar Pradesh, a bus carrying Kanwariyas from Ujjain to Ayodhya overturned early Monday morning near Badgaon village in Orai. The accident occurred when the driver of the bus carrying 44 devotees fell asleep at the wheel, said police. The bus veered off the road and flipped into a ditch, leaving six devotees injured. All the injured were reported to be in stable condition following medical treatment. The devotees continued their journey to Ayodhya via alternative transportation.

Kanwariyas undertake an annual pilgrimage to fetch Ganga water in pitchers hung from poles (kanwars). They offer the water to the deity. Around 30 million Kanwariyas are estimated to have walked or driven to Haridwar from across the country from July 22 to August 2.