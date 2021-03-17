IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / At meeting with Modi, CMs seek expansion of vaccine coverage
HT Image
HT Image
india news

At meeting with Modi, CMs seek expansion of vaccine coverage

Chief ministers of at least three states urged the Prime Minister to allow more people to become eligible for coronavirus vaccines, pointing out to growing cases in some of their regions where a large number of those becoming infected are from younger age groups
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondents, Mumbai/chandigarh/ Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:34 PM IST

Chief ministers of at least three states urged the Prime Minister to allow more people to become eligible for coronavirus vaccines, pointing out to growing cases in some of their regions where a large number of those becoming infected are from younger age groups.

The remarks were made at an urgent meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. The PM said “quick and decisive” steps needs to be taken to stop a recent spike in cases from turning into a full-fledged nationwide second wave.

“Keeping in mind that there is young population among those who are getting infected, people above the age of 45, irrespective of comorbidities, should get vaccination,” Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said in the meeting, according to his office.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged the Centre to allow vaccination of all age groups in areas where Covid infection rates are high. He also called for occupation-based immunisation for school and college studentsm and teachers, judges, bus drivers and conductors, elected representatives.

The chief ministers said that they were ready to increase the number of vaccination centres, especially in private hospitals, to improve overall vaccination. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Bengal sought more doses in order to accelerate delivery.

“Several private hospitals have come forward and registered themselves, but looking at their overall preparedness they will be allowed to operate to increase the vaccination numbers. Efforts will be made to take the daily vaccination to 300,000,” Thackeray said.

Maharashtra also asked the Centre to relax the norm of requiring private hospitals to have 100 beds in order to qualify to deliver vaccines to 50. The chief minister also said the state-owned research institute in Mumbai — Haffkine Bio Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited – should be allowed to manufacture Covaxin as the state can produce 126 million doses through Haffkine.

“We have demanded that if technology transfer from Bharat Biotech [which manufactures Covaxin] can be done to Haffkine Institute. We have two options; firstly, either we can manufacture it on our own or they provide technology and we use our space and equipment and we do it on fill and finish basis,” health minister Rajesh Tope said.

In Punjab, as the daily positivity rate climbed to over 5%, the CM said half of the new cases are in people below the age of 40, and therefore, vaccinating them should be allowed in select areas. The state government has already started vaccination of younger people in Ludhiana.

“Any area where weekly testing shows a doubling of positivity rates, everyone should be vaccinated,” Singh was quoted in a state government statement, adding that this would lead to better outcomes than the periodic cycles of vaccination targeting a small section of the population in each cycle.

He also asked that those below 45 and having kidney and liver diseases should be allowed for vaccination.

From Kerala, with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan busy in election campaigning in north Kerala, the state tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran and chief secretary VP Joy attended the virtual meeting called by the PM.

They too sought wider access to vaccines. “We appraised the PM about measures we took to control the pandemic. Cases have dipped in Kerala in last three weeks,” said Surendran. On Wednesday the state reported 2,098 new cases with a test positivity rate of 3.49.

After the meeting, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said the state also sought permission to set up vaccination centres outside medical facilities: at places like old-age homes and apartment complexes. The daily Covid cases in the state crossed 1,000 mark for the first time since December 25.

At present, around 150,000 doses are being given daily in Gujarat, and this number will be increased to 300,000 per day soon, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani told the PM, according to a statement issued by the state government.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the PM that the state was putting its best efforts to contain the spread of Covid 19. “We have imposed a night curfew in the two worst-affected districts. With containment, we are also focusing on vaccination. More than 13 lakh people received the first dose of Covid 19 vaccine and over 3.80 lakh people received the second dose of vaccine,” he said.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khatter told the PM that a cluster approach for vaccination is being adopted to ensure every eligible recipient is reached. “Though vaccination for COVID-19 has been rolled out still we should religiously follow all the guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to stay safe and to ensure containment of virus spread,” the CM said, according to a government statement.

Reacting to Modi’s observation on wastage of vaccine over the permissible limit of 10 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, the state’s in-charge for Covid-19 vaccination G Devanandam said the Prime Minister was partially correct as the Co-WIN portal does not take into account immediately the offline vaccinations being done.

“This is basically because vaccination data is gathered online as well as offline. In the online mode, the beneficiaries register themselves and come to the vaccination centres to take the vaccine. In the offline mode, people get vaccinated directly without prior registration and their data is uploaded. This time lag results in the gap between the vaccine supplied and vaccine administered, giving rise to the impression of vaccine wastage,” he said, adding that vaccine wastage in the state was much below the permissible limit of 10%.

Chief ministers of some states such as Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh did not make remarks at the meeting. Officials of some other states such as Kerala, West Bengal and Assam, where CMs were busy in election campaign, did not participate in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Tata Projects Limited was tasked with the construction of the new Parliament complex on September 29, 2020. (PTI PHOTO.)
Tata Projects Limited was tasked with the construction of the new Parliament complex on September 29, 2020. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Congress built sub-standard buildings: Puri on Central Vista criticism

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The plan, being handled by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, involves having a new Parliament building in place by India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, while the entire project, which includes constructing 11 administrative buildings to house all the government ministries, is slated to be finished by 2024.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Once a Cong bastion in Puducherry, Yanam to witness a close contest

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Hyderabad Yanam, an assembly constituency of the Union Territory of Puducherry, geographically located in Andhra Pradesh, is witnessing an interesting battle in the ongoing elections to the 30-member assembly scheduled to be held on April 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Plea: Jarkiholi probe against Nirbhaya Act

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Bengaluru A Bengaluru-based non-government organisation (NGO) on Wednesday filed a petition before the Karnataka High Court, claiming the investigation in the alleged sex tape case involving former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi violated the provisions of the Nirbhaya Act, 2013
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Bypolls a chance for CM to recover lost heft: Experts

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Bengaluru After spending most of his term in office fighting internal discontentment, the bypolls to three constituencies on April 17 come as a fresh opportunity to Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa to not only silence the opposition but also reestablish his image as the undisputed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail
Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail
india news

Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:54 PM IST
In a bizarre incident, the Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi express train ran backwards between Tanakpur-Pilibhit railway line on Wednesday evening for over 20 km, a railway official said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:43 PM IST
During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s high-voltage election campaign in West Bengal, home minister and senior party leader, Amit Shah, recently said the state’s economic performance under chief minister Mamata Banerjee was much worse than BJP-ruled states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CPI(M) took right approach in Sabarimala case: Yechury

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s remarks on Wednesday that the party, the head of the incumbent LDF government in the state, adopted the right approach to the Sabarimala temple row in 2018, triggered a political storm with the party’s rivals in the state pointing out that this comment, and the “regret” expressed by a state minister on the government’s response to the controversy exposed the party’s “double standards”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Income for all, free ration delivery in TMC manifesto

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Kolkata: Minimum income guarantee for all families in West Bengal, financial assistance for farmers, free doorstep delivery of ration, and inclusion of more communities in the other backward classes (OBC) list were the highlights of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) assembly election manifesto released by chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Former owner of Mercedes denies link to Vaze

By Manish Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Mumbai A 27-year-old travel operator said on Wednesday he sold a Mercedes-Benz car linked to Sachin Vaze, arrested for his alleged role in parking an explosives-laden care near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence, in February to a website that deals in used vehicles
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Mumbai top cop removed

By Surendra P Gangan and Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Mumbai The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, replacing him with Hemant Nagrale, as it sought to reduce the collateral damage of the Sachin Vaze - Antilia explosives case, even as Opposition pointed to the close links between Mumbai Police officer Vaze and the Shiv Sena
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Food output to set new record this yr despite pandemic

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s annual food output is set to hit a new record in 2020-21 despite the Covid-19 pandemic, with the country estimated to post a higher yield for the fifth year in a row in the summer (kharif) harvest, and sowing for winter (rabi) crops poised to cross last year’s all-time high, official data shows
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Over 150% rise in Covid cases in 70 dists, states asked to boost testing

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:35 PM IST
At least 70 districts spread over 12 states and union territories have logged an over 150% increase in Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday, urging the administrations to ramp up testing as well as vaccinations in these regions in order to rein in the outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

At meeting with Modi, CMs seek expansion of vaccine coverage

By HT Correspondents, Mumbai/chandigarh/ Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Chief ministers of at least three states urged the Prime Minister to allow more people to become eligible for coronavirus vaccines, pointing out to growing cases in some of their regions where a large number of those becoming infected are from younger age groups
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Man sentenced to death for raping 5-yr-old

By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Jaipur A local court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday completed trial in a rape case in record 16 days and awarded death penalty to a 20-year-old man who had raped a five-year-old girl last month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Cancellation of ration cards a serious issue: SC

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Central government on a plea regarding cancellation of around 30 million ration cards across India between 2013 and 2016, leading to alleged denial of rations and starvation deaths
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP