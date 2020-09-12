e-paper
Home / India News / At PMAY event, PM Modi outlines how rural housing changed under NDA regime

At PMAY event, PM Modi outlines how rural housing changed under NDA regime

The prime minister emphasised how these villages where the houses are being built were being empowered by installing optical fibres, providing WiFi connectivity and developing roadways so that people living in this rural areas could have access to amenities necessary for development.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 12:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM said that during this exercise the government made sure that beneficiaries were made part of the process and they had a say while their homes were built.
PM said that during this exercise the government made sure that beneficiaries were made part of the process and they had a say while their homes were built.
         

PM Modi on Saturday said that despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has built 1.75 lakh houses for its beneficiaries.

PM Modi said, ‘Earlier there was a lot of government intervention when it came to building houses, but our government has ensured that people for whom the houses are being built are part of the process, which was not the norm earlier.”

PM said that now not only the poor have homes but they have all facilities embedded along with the house because of the PM Awas Yojana. He said now the houses under the PM Awas Yojana have water, LPG and electricity connections when they are handed over to the beneficiaries.

PM Modi said, “The government has taken into consideration that several groups of people like the Adivasis have a different lifestyle, their suggestions were never taken into consideration earlier but our government has made houses for people based on their needs.We did not build complex structures where people would live in a congested manner.”

The prime minister emphasised how these villages where the houses are being built were being empowered by installing optical fibres, providing WiFi connectivity and developing roadways so that people living in this rural areas could have access to amenities necessary for development.

Inclusion of female masons and carpenters, ensuring rural workforce’s participation in building houses under PMAY and ensuring that beneficiaries do not have to run pillar to post for services like water supply and electricity has been the primary objective for this government, prime minister Narendra Modi further added.

During the programme, PM spoke to beneficiaries Pyarelal Yadav and Narendra Namdev who told the PM how PMAY has made their dream of owning their own piece of land come true.

