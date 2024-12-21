At pre-budget meet, Goa seeks 1,000 crore for climate change resistant infra

Panaji: The Goa government has requested ₹1,000 crore from the union government to develop climate-resilient infrastructure and seek compensation for the revenue loss due to restrictions on developing ecologically sensitive lands in the Western Ghats. Panaji was identified as one of the 15 Indian cities at high risk due to climate change (File Photo)

Speaking at the pre-budget consultation meeting chaired by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Jaisalmer on Friday, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant also requested additional funds for the protection of khazans – low-lying agricultural lands and mudflats – to prevent erosion.

“Goa, being a coastal state, is vulnerable to climate change-related disasters. This year, Goa recorded 173 inches of monsoon rainfall between June 1 and September 30, marking the highest seasonal total in the last 124 years. Incidents of disasters like sea erosion and landslides have also increased. To mitigate the effects of climate change, reduce carbon footprints, and protect the Western Ghats, Goa needs financial assistance in the form of grants amounting to ₹1,000 crore,” Sawant said.

He further emphasised the importance of protecting the Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot. “However, the restricted development in the Western Ghats area reduces the land available for development, leading to revenue loss for the state. This loss should be compensated through monetary support from the Government of India,” Sawant said.

The Goa government also reiterated its demand for financial assistance to revive khazan farming in the state.

“Approximately 18,000 hectares of khazan lands have been inundated with saline water due to lack of maintenance. This has led to the spread of mangroves in these saline areas, making the land unsuitable for any productive activity. There is an urgent need to revive these khazan lands, and we request a one-time special assistance of ₹500 crore for this purpose,” Sawant added.

Also Read: Climate change concerns for Goa and Mussoorie after construction allowed in private forests

Khazan farming is carried out in reclaimed land near river or marine estuaries. It is a self-sustaining system involving agriculture, fisheries, horticulture, and ancillary activities such as salt production. The protective bunds around the khazan land are crucial for its survival, as they protect the agricultural fields and surrounding villages from tidal saline water. However, neglect of these bunds and sluice gates has resulted in saline water flooding the fields.

Earlier, the Goa government had pitched a ₹350 crore project to the Union government for the protection and restoration of khazan lands, but it is yet to be sanctioned.