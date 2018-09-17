At star-studded RSS meet today, Mohan Bhagwat to speak on ‘Future of Bharat’

Talks by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat are the highlight of a three-day lecture series to held by the organisation in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan starting Monday evening.

Hindutva is the central theme and the key issues that will be taken up will also include Ayodhya and cow protection. The RSS expects a high-profile audience including religious leaders, film stars, sportspersons, industrialists and even envoys from different countries at the event.

Amid buzz that the RSS reached out to opposition leaders too, the Congress said its president Rahul Gandhi was not invited. Left party CPM too said that no invitation was received by its general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

“RSS and BJP have been spreading this fake news for a while regarding sending invites as if it was some kind of a medal of honour,” party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, adding, “No such invite has been received by the Congress party and it is not a medal of honour. Their inherently hate-filled agenda is known to one and all.”

Mohan Bhagwat will speak on all three days, presenting the Sangh’s view on various contemporary issues of national importance, the RSS has said. He will also interact with the audience. The event follows Bhagwat’s address at a recent second World Hindu Congress in Chicago where the RSS chief urged Hindus to unite. The lectures - the programme “Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective” will start from 5.30 pm.

Sangh leaders explained why the RSS, founded in 1925 and the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made an unprecedented move to invite so many people from outside the organisation.

“The RSS is being criticised by one and all, especially by the opposition,” an RSS spokesman told news agency IANS, adding, “This event is to present our view, how we see the issues which the opposition has been using to target us and the government.”

RSS chief spokesperson Arun Kumar said, “Today, Bharat (India) is moving ahead towards regaining her special and unique position in the world. The RSS is realising that there is a growing eagerness amongst larger sections of the society including the intellectuals and the youth to know and understand the RSS perspective on various issues,”

The focus will be on presenting Hindutva as “an encompassing” idea that does not differentiate on the basis of religion or caste, said one RSS functionary, not wishing to be named. “The RSS wants to shift the focus from the political definition of Hindutva to a more philosophical one. The RSS is not anti-anyone or anything,” he said.

Bhagwat’s comments about Hindutva have in the past fuelled controversy.

In 2017, the Opposition parsed his statement that “Hindustan (India) is a Hindu nation... Hindutva is the identity of our nation... (Hinduism) that can incorporate others (religions) in itself.” Although the RSS immediately clarified that the Hindutva which Bhagwat referred to did not mean ‘Hinduism’ but ‘Hindu-ness’, the comment gave the Opposition ammunition to dub the RSS divisive.

The RSS’ outreach will see the organisation follow up the lecture series with more meetings across the country with individuals drawn from a cross-section of society.

