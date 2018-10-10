At UP train accident site, drones and long-range cameras helped spot trapped people

Officials are using drones and long-range cameras to get an overview of the accident site near Harchandpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district where five coaches of Delhi-bound MLDT NDLS Express derailed killing at least seven passengers and injuring more than 20.

Officials of the Northern Railways (NR) said a portion of railway track was uprooted from its original position after the accident. They said accident relief trains from Lucknow and Varanasi districts have been rushed to help detach the derailed bogies and repair the damaged track.

The train number 14003 was going to New Delhi from Malda town in West Bengal when the accident happened nearly 77km south of the state capital Lucknow.

Train accidents are frequent in India and Wednesday’s derailment comes at a time when the Indian Railways, the world’s fourth-biggest rail network, is looking for ways to improve service and revamp the creaking British-era infrastructure.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 12:12 IST