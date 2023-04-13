Asad Ahmad encounter live updates: Bodies of Asad, Ghulam Mohammad brought to Jhansi medical college for autopsy

Asad Ahmad Encounter LIVE updates: Gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, who was wanted in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal, has been killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Thursday. Asad and Ghulam, who were wanted for their involvement in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, were carrying a British Bulldog Revolver .455 bore and Walther P88 7.63 bore pistol at the time of their encounter.

The encounter occurred on the same day that Atiq Ahmad and his brother appeared before a Prayagraj court in connection with the case. Upon hearing the news of his son's death, Atiq Ahmad reportedly broke down in court.

