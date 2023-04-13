Home / India News / Asad Ahmad encounter live updates: Bodies of Asad, Ghulam Mohammad brought to Jhansi medical college for autopsy
Live

Asad Ahmad encounter live updates: Bodies of Asad, Ghulam Mohammad brought to Jhansi medical college for autopsy

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 04:30 PM IST

Asad Ahmad enounter LIVE updates: Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case was killed in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, wanted in the killing of Umesh Pal, has been killed in an encounter by the UP STF in Jhansi.
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, wanted in the killing of Umesh Pal, has been killed in an encounter by the UP STF in Jhansi.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Asad Ahmad Encounter LIVE updates: Gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, who was wanted in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal, has been killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Thursday. Asad and Ghulam, who were wanted for their involvement in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, were carrying a British Bulldog Revolver .455 bore and Walther P88 7.63 bore pistol at the time of their encounter.

The encounter occurred on the same day that Atiq Ahmad and his brother appeared before a Prayagraj court in connection with the case. Upon hearing the news of his son's death, Atiq Ahmad reportedly broke down in court.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 13, 2023 04:24 PM IST

    BSP chief Mayawati asks for ‘high-level’  inquiry on Asad's encounter

    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former UP CM Mayawati in a reaction to Atiq Ahmad sons encounter asked for a “high-level” inquiry saying, “People feel that their apprehension of a repeat of the Vikas Dubey incident has come true.”

    She emphasized the need to present the facts and truth of the incident to the public.

  • Apr 13, 2023 04:14 PM IST

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath, dy CM praises UP Police for Asad's encounter

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath praised UP Police's Special Task Force for the encounter killing of Asad Ahmad - the son of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad - in the state's Jhansi district, ANI reported citing CMO.

  • Apr 13, 2023 04:09 PM IST

    ‘Encounter of the Constitution,’ says AIMIM's Owaisi

    Hours after the encounter of Asad Ahmad, accused in Umesh Pal's murder case, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed BJP saying, “Will the BJP also shoot those who killed Junaid and Nasir? No, because you (BJP) do counters in the name of religion. You want to weaken the rule of law, do encounter of the Constitution.” Read more

  • Apr 13, 2023 04:06 PM IST

    Atiq Ahmad breaks down in court after son Asad's encounter:Report

    Gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmad reportedly broke down in a Prayagraj court after learning about his son Asad's death who was killed in an encounter in Jhansi, UP. Read more

  • Apr 13, 2023 03:55 PM IST

    Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, Yogi; calls Asad's encounter ‘fake’

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed BJP and UP CM Yogi Adityanath calling Asad Ahmad's encounter “Fake” saying it is to divert attention from ‘real issues’.

    "By doing false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared," Yadav tweeted.

  • Apr 13, 2023 03:48 PM IST

    'Tribute to my son': Umesh Pal's mother thanks CM Yogi 

    Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal on Thursday thanked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed her full faith in the Uttar Pradesh government, for giving "justice" after the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was shot dead in a police encounter.

  • Apr 13, 2023 03:42 PM IST

    Bodies of Asad, Ghulam Mohammad brought Jhansi Medical college for autopsy 

    Bodies of criminals Asad Ahmad and Ghulam Mohammad who were killed in an encountered earlier today in Umesh Pal muder case have been brought to Jhansi Medical College for autopsy. 

  • Apr 13, 2023 03:30 PM IST

    Gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad killed in encounter

    Asad Ahmad along with another accused Ghulam were wanted in in Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal was a witness in the 2005 killing of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker Raju Pal in which Ahmad is an accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
atiq ahmad

'Will BJP also shoot...': Furious Owaisi slams Asad Ahmad encounter killing

india news
Published on Apr 13, 2023 04:24 PM IST

Umesh Pal murder case: The AIMIM chief demanded to know if the BJP would also 'encounter' the killers of Junaid and Nasir.

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_04_2023_000345B)(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

IMD issues heatwave warning for these four states

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 03:56 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a heatwave warning for four states.

Last week, the weather department had predicted heatwave conditions over parts of northwest and east India on some days between April 13 and 19. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
ByManjiri Chitre
Close Story

‘Asad, aide were travelling across…’: UP STF on Atiq Ahmad son's encounter

india news
Published on Apr 13, 2023 03:43 PM IST

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday.

Jhansi: An ambulance at the site of the encounter in which jailed mafia Atiq Ahmad's son Asad was killed by the UP STF, in Jhansi, Thursday, April 13, 2023.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

PM announces 71,000 new jobs for youths, hails Centre’s ‘policies and strategies’

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 03:42 PM IST

In his address, PM Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to the new recruits in various government departments and organisations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi slammed over remarks against judiciary, SC asked apology

india news
Published on Apr 13, 2023 03:36 PM IST

The top court directed the ex-IPL commissioner to tender an apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers.

Former Indian Premier League chief Lalit Modi(Getty Images)
PTI |
Close Story

Asad Ahmad death LIVE: Bodies of Asad, Ghulam Mohammad brought for autopsy

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 04:26 PM IST

Asad Ahmad enounter LIVE updates: Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case was killed in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, wanted in the killing of Umesh Pal, has been killed in an encounter by the UP STF in Jhansi.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Asad Ahmad killing: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, Yogi over 'false encounter'

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 03:44 PM IST

Umesh Pal murder case: Father Atiq Ahmad and son Asad Ahmad are both accused in the killing of the lawyer at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Atiq Ahmad sent to 14-day judicial custody by UP court in Umesh Pal murder case

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 02:51 PM IST

Amid high security deployment, the two were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam on thursday morning.

Atiq Ahmad was brought to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail and his brother from Bareilly jail.
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Atiq breaks down in court after son Asad's encounter, bystander hurls bottle

india news
Published on Apr 13, 2023 02:38 PM IST

Atiq Ahmad is also an accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad.
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Asad Ahmad encounter killing a 'message to...': UP deputy CM. Yogi praises cops

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 03:53 PM IST

Atiq Ahmad's son Asad Ahmad was an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and died in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, wanted in the killing of Umesh Pal, has been killed in an encounter by the UP STF in Jhansi.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Atiq Ahmad's son Asad shot dead in UP Police encounter: 5 things about him

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 02:41 PM IST

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Asad’s killing in the encounter comes when Atiq Ahmad and his brother were produced before a Prayagraj court for Umesh Pal murder case.

Asad’s killing in the encounter comes when Atiq Ahmad and his brother were produced before a Prayagraj court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.
BySanskriti Falor, New Delhi
Close Story

Kerala HC restores culpable homicide charge against IAS officer for journo’s death

india news
Updated on Apr 13, 2023 01:55 PM IST

The Kerala government last year appealed against the sessions court’s order, insisting that the judge passed the order without considering the materials produced before it in the case against IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman

(File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Soaring milk prices may add to Modi govt's inflation headache

india news
Published on Apr 13, 2023 01:35 PM IST

The average retail price of milk in India has increased by 12% from a year ago to 57.15 rupees ($0.6962) a liter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(AFP)
Bloomberg |
Close Story

'Judge was misled, harsh; called me dheeth': Rahul Gandhi's lawyer in court

india news
Published on Apr 13, 2023 01:18 PM IST

‘If someone says you Punjabis are quarrelsome and abusive etc., then can I go and file a defamation case?’ Rahul Gandhi's lawyer said in the court.

A Surat court is hearing Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in the 2019 defamation case
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out