Atishi calls making Kejriwal chief minister again her only objective

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, who was on Tuesday named as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s successor, said her only objective was to make him Delhi’s top elected official again and ensure welfare schemes are not stopped. She called Kejriwal her guru and leader in her first interaction with the media after being nominated as the next chief minister. Atishi outside the residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

“I am happy that Kejriwal trusted me. I am also sad because BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] levelled allegations of corruption against an honest person [Kejriwal] and put him in jail in a fake case,” she said outside Kejriwal’s residence, where AAP lawmakers unanimously elected her as their next leader.

She underlined that Delhi has only one chief minister whose name is Arvind Kejriwal. “The Supreme Court gave him bail which came as a slap on the face of the central government.....Kejriwal decided to go to the people’s court. I do not think there is any example of sacrifice in history like that of Kejriwal,” Atishi said.

She added the people want to see Kejriwal as the chief minister again because they know he is honest and without him, free education, free power, mohalla clinics, and free bus scheme will be stopped. “We will work with the sole objective to make Kejriwal chief minister again. I will run the government under the guidance of Kejriwal,” said Atishi, who was expected to meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday evening to stake the claim to form the next government.

Kejriwal was scheduled to submit his resignation at 4:30pm. After the resignation is accepted, the Delhi Cabinet will be dissolved for the formation of the next government.