Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
Atishi reveals jailed Arvind Kejriwal's direction to AAP MLAs amid Delhi water crisis

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2024 03:04 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Delhi water minister Atishi on Wednesday said that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail, has instructed all MLAs to go to their areas and try to solve the water shortage in the capital.

Delhi's water minister Atishi during a press conference.(HT photo)
Delhi's water minister Atishi during a press conference.(HT photo)

Atishi said she was given the direction when she went to meet the chief minister in Tihar jail.

“Today I came to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, first of all, he asked about electricity and water supply,” Atishi was quoted as saying by ANI. “He said that whatever steps are needed should be taken. He has instructed the MLAs to go to their areas and solve the problem.”

Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on March 21.

'False statements, tanker mafia...': Supreme Court slams Delhi government over water crisis

The Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail for 21 days on May 10 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections. He surrendered at the Tihar jail on June 2.

Water crisis in Delhi


Several parts of Delhi have been facing an acute shortage of water supply amid an unprecedented high summer heat.

The crisis resulted from reduced water levels in the Yamuna River and technical issues at key water treatment plants.

This disruption has left several areas with little to no water supply, forcing people to rely on tankers and borewells.

Delhi minister's big allegation on Haryana amid water crisis in Capital

The Delhi government has filed a plea seeking direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its water woes.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police began patrolling the Munak canal area to check the activities of tanker mafia.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police chief to ensure a strict vigil along the Munak canal to prevent the theft of water and sought an action taken report within the week.

Delhi minister Atishi also inspected a pipeline network supplying water to South Delhi residents as the water crisis in the city worsened.

