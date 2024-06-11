Delhi minister's big allegation on Haryana amid water crisis in Capital

Delhi minister Atishi on Tuesday accused neighbouring state Haryana of lying on water released to the national capital. The attack comes as Delhi continues to battle acute water shortage this summer.



“Haryana has been lying regarding the water released by them. Statistics by Haryana government show that from May 1 to May 22, they have released 719 cusec for CLC (carrier line channel) and 330 cusec in DSB (Delhi sub-branch), as per the affidavit submitted in Supreme Court,” Atishi said at a briefing.



“In total, 1049 cusec water was released from May 1 to May 22. But, the supply started to decline from May 23, it dropped from 719 cusec and 309 cusec to 675 cusec and 283 cusec,” PTI quoted her as saying.



ALSO READ: 'Water being stolen under AAP govt protection': Delhi BJP on severe crisis Delhi minister Atishi accused Haryana of releasing less water in both sub-canals of Munak Canal(HT Photo)



“Even between 7 June and 10 June, Haryana released less amount of water in both sub-canals of Munak Canal. This is shown by the data given to the Supreme Court. The water released by Haryana reduces further by the time it reaches Delhi. We will also submit all these data to the Supreme Court tomorrow. We have filed an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court. I will also write a letter to the CM of Haryana regarding this,” Atishi was quoted by ANI as saying.



ALSO READ: Delhi water crisis: AAP minister warns of chaos, alleges Haryana blocking supply



The Delhi government has repeatedly accused Haryana of releasing less water to the Capital. Atishi on Monday said that Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena assured the city government that he would talk to the Haryana government to ensure that the national capital's share of 1,050 cusecs water is released in the Munak canal. The Aam Aadmi Party workers had also staged a protest at Haryana Bhavan in Delhi.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)