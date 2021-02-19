ATM gutted in fire as miscreant tries to open it with gas cutter
An automated teller machine near Pollachi, 60 km from here, was gutted in a fire that broke out while a miscreant was trying to open it with a gas cutter early Friday, police said.
According to police, a man covering his face with towel entered the ATM belonging to the private South India Bank around 3 AM. The fire broke out when he tried to open the ATM with a gas cutter, forcing the man to run out of the cabin, they said.
Bank officials alerted fire and rescue department personnel who rushed to the spot around 4 AM and managed to put off the fire.
A special team has been formed to nab the culprit, based on CCTV footage and officials are assessing the loss of money in the fire, police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank unions plan to march towards Parliament against privatisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police seek three-day extension of Disha Ravi’s custody, order shortly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tibetan tourist guide dies following torture in Chinese prison, sparks fury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATM gutted in fire as miscreant tries to open it with gas cutter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi’s petition in Delhi High Court in ‘toolkit case’: Who said what
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence was not due to intel failure, says police commissioner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 teams formed to probe Unnao case, says UP police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Administrating own territories, not infringed upon Odisha's area: Andhra to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paediatric vaccines sent for tests, says Tamil Nadu govt after 2 infants die
- Coimbatore's health department said the same batch of vaccine has been administered to 7,000 babies across the district who did not face any problem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari suggests electric vehicles be made mandatory for govt officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New education policy will pave path for Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi
- PM Modi also asked the students of Visva-Bharati to prepare a vision document and aim to develop the villages around Visva-Bharati and make them self-reliant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Veteran leader Captain Satish Sharma cremated, Congress pays respect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two cops killed as terrorists open fire in J-K's Srinagar, 2nd attack in 3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4200 sq metre station building, lavish interiors: Railways minister shares photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patanjali claims Coronil gets Ayush Ministry certification as per WHO scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox