‘Attack on federal structure’: Cong, CPI(M) on co-operation ministry

Thiruvananthapuram:

The formation of a new co-operation ministry at the Centre has worried many political parties in Kerala, especially the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), which have called the move an attack on the federal structure of the country.

The CPI(M) has built many firms, banks and institutions in the co-operative sector and the party fears that the new ministry will usurp its power to control them, according to party leaders and experts. The Congress has also criticised the move, saying handing over the new ministry to union home minister Amit Shah makes it “more worrisome”.

The state government has called an all-party meeting next week to discuss the Centre’s move.

“It (co-operative sector) is a state subject and the Centre has no business in it. We have no idea why it was formed. It comes under the purview of the states; the new move violates the federal polity of the country,” said state co-operation minister VN Vasavan.

Former finance minister TM Thomas Issac also criticised the move. “When Shah was in Gujarat, he was instrumental in capturing the co-operative sector in the state, which was controlled primarily by the Congress. Even Amul was not spared and the father of ‘Operation Flood’ (White Revolution) Dr Varghese Kurian was booted out of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation,” he said. “It is part of a sinister campaign.”

The Congress and CPI(M) said they will raise the issue in the monsoon session of parliament.

Questioning the move, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the new ministry was created by an executive action, not by an act of parliament. “The BJP wants total control of the co-operative movement and that is why it made Amit Shah in charge of the new ministry. It is not acceptable and the party will oppose it,” he said.

The BJP underplayed the apprehensions. “It seems the CPI(M) is worried that some of its shady dealings will be exposed. The BJP always supported the co-operative sector,” said BJP leader S Suresh.

The CPI(M) has enough reasons to worry in Kerala because it controls the thriving co-operative sector, experts say. It runs many banks, hospitals, infotainment parks, small-scale units, IT institutions and other firms under the co-operative sector. The CPI(M) gives employment to many party workers and sympathizers, experts say. In 2019 the government had also merged 13 district co-operative banks in the state to float the first bank of the state, Kerala Bank. All appointments in these institutions are managed by the party.

The Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS), which undertakes major construction and road works in the state, is also close to the CPI(M), experts say. Reported to be the country’s oldest labour co-operative institution, it was founded by social reformer Vagbadanandan. The society now employs more than 3,000 workers.