On Ram Madhav ‘instruction from Pak’ barb, Omar Abdullah’s stinging reply

In a day of fast-paced political developments in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah got into a Twitter spat with BJP leader Ram Madhav over the dissolution of the state assembly ordered by Governor Satyapal Malik.

BJP general secretary Madhav tried to lighten the mood by asking Abdullah to take it easy (with a smiley) but the former chief minister was in no mood to let go.

It all started on Wednesday with Madhav telling ANI that Abdullah’s party National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted recently held local body polls after instructions from across the border.

“PDP and NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form government. What they did prompted Governor to look into the whole issue”, he said.

Abdullah lashed back, daring Madhav to either prove his claim or apologise.

“I dare you @rammadhavbjpji to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don’t practice shoot & scoot politics,” Abdullah tweeted.

I dare you @rammadhavbjp ji to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don’t practice shoot & scoot politics. https://t.co/KEbOo0z6O2 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 22, 2018

At this Madhav backed down a bit telling Abdullah that he had no intention to offend him or to question his patriotism, ending his message with a smiley. He added that ‘sudden love’ between arch political rivals, PDP and NC had led to suspicion.

“Just take it in your stride @OmarAbdullah Not questioning your patriotism at all. But d sudden love between NC n PDP n d hurry to form government leads to many suspicions n political comments.”

But, Abdullah was in no mood to be humoured. He bristled back that misplaced attempts at humour won’t work throwing an open challenge to Madhav and his party BJP to prove the claim.

“No, misplaced attempts at humour won’t work. You HAVE claimed my party has been acting at the behest of Pakistan. I dare you to prove it! Place the evidence of your allegation of NC boycott of ULB polls at Pak behest in public domain. It’s an open challenge to you & your Govt.”

The twitter war between the two leaders followed Governor Satyapal Malik dissolving the state assembly following rival claims – by PDP,NC, Congress on one hand and Sajjad Lone’s People Conference on the other – to form government in the state that has been under Central Rule since June.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 14:08 IST