Attari border closure amid Pahalgam attack hits dry fruit import from Afghanistan, prices may rise

The closure of Attari border amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack is likely to affect India’s imports of dry fruits, including almonds and pistachios, from Afghanistan, which is expected to push the prices of these commodities significantly in the domestic markets, exporters in both countries said. India’s exports to Afghanistan were $264.15 million in 2024-25, while imports stood at $591.49 million.(Reuters)

In the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack at a meadow in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, India took a series of measures, including immediate shutting down of the Attari-Wagah land border. In retaliation, Pakistan also announced that all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan, is suspended forthwith.

In a statement, the foreign ministry of Taliban government said the closure of the “only operational land border crossing” at Attari has affected trade between India and Afghanistan via Pakistan. “This is one [of] Afghanistan’s shortest and cheapest transit routes for trade with India, and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has said annual trade via this route is worth $500 million,” it added.

India’s exports to Afghanistan were $264.15 million in 2024-25 (April-January), while imports stood at $591.49 million, including $358 million inbound shipments of dry fruits such as almonds, dried figs, pistachios, and raisins.

While exporters are eyeing Chabahar Port of Iran as an alternative trade route, they admit it will result in soaring prices.

“Fresh stock of Afghanistan dry fruits will take at least two months to arrive in the international market. In this period, I hope an alternative route will be opted via Iran. But it will be costlier and more time-consuming. Resultantly, this will increase the price of the dry fruits. Time will tell how much the price will rise,” said BK Bajaj, an Indian importer.

Dry fruit trader Mukesh Sidhwani said the domestic price of dry fruits may be increased by up to 20%.