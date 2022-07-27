Atulananda Goswami, eminent Assamese writer, passes away at 87

Eminent Assamese writer Atulananda Goswami passed away at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. He was 87. The celebrated author was undergoing treatment at the hospital since last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Twitter to express his grief over the writer's demise. “Saddened by the passing away of noted writer Shri Atulananda Goswami Ji. His works received great acclaim and are admired for their diversity and sensitivity…

He made great efforts to popularise Assamese literature in English. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences on the demise of the noted writer.

"We will always remember his contribution to the field of Assamese literature and society. I pray to God for the eternal peace of the departed soul of the great writer and extend my deepest condolences to the family at this mournful time," said Sarma.

Born in 1935, the erudite litterateur was awarded the Sahitya Academy award for his novel 'Seneh Jorir Ganthi' in 2006. Goswami's other notable works include 'Namgharia' 'Hamdoi Pulor Jon', 'Rajpaat', 'Polatok' and 'Ashray'.

The Kumar Kishore Memorial Award was also presented to Goswami and in 1992, he also won the Katha award for creative writing for his work 'Boliya Hathi'.

He was known as a short story writer, a litterateur and a novelist par excellence. He translated many English, Bengali and Odia texts into Assamese, and also Assamese texts into English.

