Australia names career diplomat Philip Green as next high commissioner to India

Australia on Friday named career diplomat Philip Green as the next high commissioner to India, with foreign minister Penny Wong describing the two countries as close partners working for a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region. Philip Green. (Twitter)

Green, a senior officer with the department of foreign affairs and trade, served recently as Australia’s ambassador to Germany. He has also served as the high commissioner to Singapore, South Africa and Kenya.

Green will replace Barry O’Farrell, who has played a crucial role in shaping and guiding Australia’s defence, security, and trade relations with India over the past three years.

During O’Farrell’s watch, the two countries signed the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA), which gives the armed forces reciprocal access to bases and logistics, and the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA).

Wong also announced the appointment of Hilary McGeachy as Australia’s first consul-general in Bengaluru. The new consulate in Bengaluru will be Australia’s fifth mission in India, with consular responsibilities for Karnataka and Telangana.

The consulate will deepen trade, investment, and people-to-people ties and strengthen Australia’s technology partnership with South India, she said. McGeachy has earlier served in India and Germany.

While announcing Green’s appointment, Wong said the Australia-India relationship has “never been closer”.

She said: “Australia and India share perspectives, challenges, and a democratic heritage. We are working together, through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and as Quad partners, to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, where sovereignty is respected.”

Along with deepening defence and security cooperation, the two countries have a “mutually beneficial economic partnership”, which will expand as they work to finalise a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA), she said.

Wong also thanked O’Farrell for his contribution to advancing Australia’s interests in India.

O’Farrell, a political appointee of the previous Scott Morrison government, became high commissioner in February 2020. He earlier served in the parliament or state legislature of New South Wales during 1995-2015, including as the state’s premier between 2011 and 2014.

Even during his stint as premier, O’Farrell led annual trade missions to India to promote economic, cultural and social links between New South Wales and Indian states. He also served as New South Wales’ special envoy for India.

Besides their close cooperation alongside Japan and the US within the Quad, the security cooperation between India and Australia has been deepened because of shared concerns over China’s actions across the Indo-Pacific.

