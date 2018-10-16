Authentication kiosks for Digi Yatra at city centres proposed

Air travellers desiring a smooth access to airport will be able to verify their Digi Yatra ID at city centres or markets, an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said. The Ministry of Civil aviation is planning to have kiosks at city centres, railway stations and other crowded places where passengers can verify the Digi Yatra ID.

Passengers will be required to undergo one-time verification to ensure that ID is not being created on someone else’s document. Passengers can get themselves verified at kiosks in the city centres and walk in straight to the departure terminal. “In future, we have planned multiple checkpoints and separate facilities may be created at busy tourist areas, where frequent flyers will be more. Obviously, at airport also, this facility will be available. So, passengers can authenticate at these kiosks,” said IN Murthy, member (operations) of AAI.

Under the Digi Yatra, passenger can get an ID by sharing details like name, e-mail ID, mobile number and details of one approved identity proof where Aadhar is not mandatory. This Digi Yatra ID will be shared by passengers while booking tickets. Airlines will share the passenger data and Digi Yatra ID with the airport. Passengers who have created the Digi Yatra ID has to undergo a one-time facial verification at the departure terminal during his/her first travel. At the time of verification, security official or someone from the airport will be present to ensure traveller are not using fake IDs.

On successful verification, facial biometric will be captured and stored in the Digi Yatra ID profile of the passenger. In case the passenger has chosen any other identity for creating Digi Yatra ID, verification will be valid for one year, in case of Aadhar, it will be valid for five years.

“We aim to reduce the waiting time at airports with this but also hope that it will lead to reduction in overall cost burden and ultimately to less fare...” said a civil aviation ministry official.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 23:13 IST