Yamuna flood threat looms over city again

Authorities began fanning out to localities close to the Yamuna, which is expected to swell by Sunday evening after states upstream received heavy rains, bringing back the threat of floods that threw life out of gear a little over a week ago.

A photo released by the Army shows its personnel conducting a flood relief and rescue operation. (PTI)

The rate of flow at the Hathinikund barrage rose dramatically — from 38,000 cusecs on Friday to close to 250,000 cusecs on Saturday afternoon — capturing the effect of the downpours in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

An update by the Upper Yamuna Division of Central Water Commission said that it is expected for the river to breach 206m — the level at which people are evacuated from low-lying neighbourhoods close to the river — by 6pm on Sunday. “Thereafter water level will likely to remain steady,” stated the forecast.

“The government is fully prepared to carry out immediate evacuations in these vulnerable areas. The situation has raised concerns and the government is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents. CM Arvind Kejriwal and the entire government has been closely monitoring the developments and overseeing the response efforts,” said revenue minister Atishi in a statement.

As on 10pm on Saturday, the river’s peak level was at 205.02m, just shy of the danger mark of 205.33m. The water released from Hathnikund barrage reaches the national capital roughly 36 hours later.

Officials in at least three districts said they are asking people to remain vigilant. “We are sounding alert in all low-lying areas such as Yamuna Bazaar, Monastery Market, Majnu Ka Tilla. People are being told that the water level in Yamuna is likely to rise and they should be careful. The water levels are being constantly monitored by district officials and the evacuation will start based on the ground situation. When water level touches 206 metres, evacuation of people will start,” said Atul Pandey, ADM, Central district.

On July 11, the Hathnikund barrage discharged over 350,000 cusecs of water, which was felt in the Capital in the days that followed when floodwaters inundated swathes of Delhi, snapping key routes, triggering delays for commuters and forcing 28,000 people to flee to relief camps.

As on Saturday, 15,000 of the 28,000 were still in the camps.

A second official, who asked not to be named, said while there was no danger as on Saturday evening, “24x7 monitoring of the water level and the ground situation is being done.”

Yamuna’s catchment areas include regions in Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, which have been hit by a fresh spell of heavy rains. On Saturday, officials in Himachal Pradesh said three people were dead after flash floods hit a village in the Shimla district.

Heavy rain also triggered flashfloods in Uttarakhand, where homes and shops were damaged in Uttarkashi district villages, and Leh, where more than a dozen of houses and shops suffered partial damages.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25.

A senior official from the irrigation and flood control department, one of the key Delhi government agencies responsible for flood management, said the department is keeping a close watch on the situation. “Some rainfall in Uttarakhand’s upper reaches led to an increase in water discharge from Hathnikund barrage which is behind the predicted rise in the Yamuna water levels,” said the official.

A second Delhi government official, who asked not to be named, said officials are now aware of the critical points and are keeping a specific watch there, following the recent flooding. “We now know the critical points where possible breaches or backflows can occur so regulators and pumps are checked and kept in a position accordingly,” said the official.

Since the flood in the second week of July, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi has been hovering around the danger level, while mud and muck left behind in the areas from where water receded are being cleared.

“This significant volume of water [discharged from Hathnikund] is expected to reach Delhi within 36 hours, posing a risk of mid-scale floods in the capital, which is still recuperating from one of the worst flood spells it experienced in the second week of July,” said Bhim Singh Rawat, associate coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, according to news agency PTI.

“The second spell of floods will likely see the Yamuna river reclaiming most of its floodplain in Delhi. Given the valuable insights gained from the last flood spell this month, city planners and policy makers must take note of the lessons learned. It is imperative for the relevant government departments to be on high alert and maintain internal coordination,” Rawat added.

