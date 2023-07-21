Home / Cities / Delhi News / At 205.34 meters, Yamuna water level crosses danger level mark again

At 205.34 meters, Yamuna water level crosses danger level mark again

ByManjiri Chitre
Jul 21, 2023 08:49 PM IST

On Friday morning, the water level was at 205.33m, while on Thursday it was recorded at 205.30m.

The water level of Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.34 meters again on Friday with the Central Water Commission's (CWC) data showing it may further rise to 205.45 meters by 11 pm. Amid heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas - mainly Himachal and Uttarakhand - there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the past few days.

The Yamuna breached its danger mark again on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
The river touched an all-time high level of 208.66m on July 13 which flooded low-lying areas across the national capital, causing evacuations of more than 27,000 people. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses, and earnings have run up to crores, said reports.

On Thursday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced 10,000 for each family in flood-affected areas as an immediate assistance to help them recover from the impact of the floods. According to officials, those residing in relief camps will receive the compensation in the bank accounts of the head of each beneficiary family after verification.

Heavy rainfall alert in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh at a few places from July 23 to 25. Isolated spells of very heavy rainfall are likely in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, and Sirmaur districts, while heavy rain may occur in Una, Hamirpur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts on Saturday, the MeT department said.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, over 130 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and road accidents. The state has suffered a loss of 4,986 crore, reported PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

