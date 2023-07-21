Himachal accident: 3 killed as boulder sends car hurtling down hill in Shimla district

Three people were killed and two seriously injured when their car fell into a gorge after being hit by a boulder that slid down the hill at the remote Khabal village in Chirgaon tehsil of Rohru sub division in Shimla district, police said on Friday. The mangled remains of the car that rolled down a gorge at the remote Khabal village in Chirgaon tehsil of Rohru sub division in Shimla district on Thursday night. (HT Photo)

Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi said the mishap occurred around 8pm on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Surender Singh, 32, the Khabal panchayat vice-pradhan, Satya Prakash, 41, a former vice-pradhan, and driver Anil Kumar, 33.

The victims were on their way from Denwari to Khabal.

“The car was hit by a boulder that sent it plunging into the gorge near Bolt Dhank,” the SP said.

Trilok Chand, 17, and Ankita 18 have been admitted to the community health centre at Sandasu, where they are undergoing treatment.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 24, as many as 131 people have lost their lives in the state. More than 50 fatalities have been reported in road accidents. The highest number of 11 deaths in road accidents were reported from Shimla, nine from Mandi and seven each from Kullu and Solan.