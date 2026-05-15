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Auto, taxi rides to become costly in Delhi after CNG price hike? What we know

The unions demanded that the minimum fare for the first 1.5 kilometres be raised from ₹30 to ₹50 in the national capital.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 07:40 pm IST
Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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Auto-rickshaw and taxi fares in Delhi could go up soon as transport unions pushed for an immediate revision following the recent rise in CNG prices in the national capital.

CNG prices in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai were increased by 2 per kg on Friday.(PTI/File Photo)

CNG prices in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai were increased by 2 per kg on Friday. Petrol and diesel rates were also raised by 3 per litre each. This is the first fuel price hike in more than four years and comes amid rising global crude oil prices due to the US-Iran war.

ALSO READ | Hints by govt, caution by experts: Why this fuel price hike might just be the beginning

How much price hike is expected?

The letter pointed to rising operational expenses, saying that the fitness charge for auto taxis was increased from zero to 800 in February this year. It added that the cost of tyres, engine parts, oil and other spare parts has also been going up steadily.

CNG, petrol and diesel prices hiked in India

CNG in Delhi is now priced at 79.09 per kg, while in Mumbai it costs 84 per kg.

Petrol prices in Delhi have increased from 94.77 per litre to 97.77 per litre. Diesel rates have gone up from 87.67 per litre to 90.67 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has announced several steps, including work-from-home for two days a week in government offices, staggered office timings and a ban on official foreign travel for the next year.

The measures were announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to conserve fuel and help reduce foreign exchange outflow amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

 
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