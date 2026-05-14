CNG price goes up by ₹2 to ₹84 per kg in Mumbai

Mumbai: Commuters and public transport operators across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are set to face higher travel costs after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) announced a ₹2-per-kg hike in the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG), citing global energy market disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict and rising fuel procurement costs. Mumbai, India - November 18, 2025: A view of long queues of rickshaws outside the CNG filling station in Wadala after the supply of Compressed Natural Gas was disrupted across Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Raju Shinde)

The revised rates came into effect from 12 am on May 14. “Starting midnight tonight, the price of CNG will increase by ₹2 per kg, bringing the revised rate to ₹84 per kg in and around the city,” said an MGL official on Wednesday evening.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, MGL attributed the revision to a combination of factors. “Due to geopolitical disruptions affecting the global energy supply chain, coupled with increased dependence on expensive gas sources, rising crude oil prices, and rupee depreciation overall, gas procurement costs have risen significantly,” read the statement.

The price hike comes amid volatility in global energy markets triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia due to the Iran conflict, which has disrupted supply chains and pushed up energy prices worldwide.

The hike is expected to have an immediate impact on Mumbai’s transport ecosystem, which has increasingly shifted towards cleaner and cheaper fuel alternatives like CNG.

According to MGL, around 1.28 million vehicles in MMR run on CNG. This includes roughly 470,000 autorickshaws, over 160,000 taxis, and more than 500,000 private cars.

For the city’s autorickshaw operators, the CNG price increase translates to an operational cost jump of approximately ₹1.03 per km. “This shift pushes the estimated per-kilometre running cost to over ₹18.3,” said an auto union leader.

Transport sector officials said discussions on revising autorickshaw and taxi fares could take place soon. Beyond autos and taxis, the revision will also impact thousands of BEST and state transport buses.

“Despite the increase, MGL maintains that CNG remains the most viable alternative for budget-conscious vehicle owners. Despite the new rate of ₹84 per kg, CNG still offers 44% savings compared to petrol and 7% savings over diesel at current market levels,” said the MGL official.