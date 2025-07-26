'Avoid border areas': India issues advisory for Indians in Cambodia amid Thailand conflict

The Indian Embassy in Cambodia issued an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to the country amid ongoing clashes with Thailand, suggesting that they avoid going to border areas. A convenience store at a gas station is damaged after Cambodia fired artillery shells in Sisaket province, Thailand.(AP)

“In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas,” the advisory read.

The advisory asked Indian nationals to approach the embassy in Phnom Penh in case of any emergency. The Embassy also issued a phone number and an email ID for the same.

“In case of any emergency. Indian nationals may approach the Embassy of India, Phnom Penh at +855 92881676 or email cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in,” the advisory added.

The advisory comes amid recent tensions and conflict between Cambodia and Thailand at the border. In light of the conflict, the Indian embassy in Thailand had earlier issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid certain areas near the Thailand-Cambodia border.

“In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom,” the Indian embassy wrote in a post on its official X handle.