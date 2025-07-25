India issues travel advisory for its nationals amid Thailand-Cambodia conflict, asks to avoid these 7 places

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia flared on Thursday over a long-standing border dispute. In light of the conflict, the Indian embassy in Thailand issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid certain areas near the Thailand-Cambodia border. The Thai interior minister said that more than 100,000 people from border provinces have been affected by the conflict, claiming the lives of 14 people. (Reuters)

In a post on its official X handle, the Indian embassy wrote, “In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travelers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom.” Attaching a post from the Tourism Authority of Thailand Newsroom, the embassy said that the 7 provinces mentioned in the link are not recommended for travelling.

The list of seven provinces shared by the Tourism Authority of Thailand included Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat. It also mentioned areas in these provinces that are to be avoided. The restricted areas included Phanom Swai Forest Park, Chong Sai Taku, Ta Phraya NP and Chong Sa-ngam.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) also said that, due to recent cross-border security incidents along the Thailand–Cambodia border, the Royal Thai Army has temporarily closed several border checkpoints and nearby tourist areas to ensure public safety and national security.

In a statement posted on X, TAT said that the security agencies are taking action to monitor and manage the situation closely, and urged international travelers to stay informed from the official sources.

The Thai interior minister said earlier that more than 100,000 people from border provinces have been affected by the conflict, claiming the lives of 14 people. The current conflict is an escalation of the border dispute between the two nations. In 2013, the UN court settled the matter for over a decade, but the crisis erupted again after a Cambodian soldier was killed in May in a new clash. Thailand also expelled the Cambodian ambassador and recalled its envoy.