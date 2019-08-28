Avoid escalation in Valley, urges UN chief Antonio Guterres

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 00:34 IST

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties to avoid any sort of escalation in Kashmir during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the French town of Biarritz, a spokesperson from his office said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing, Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Monday said the two leaders had a “long and fruitful discussion” on climate change and other issues.

Responding to a question, he said the issue of Kashmir did come up during their meeting. “For the Secretary-General’s part, he reiterated the message that he has been saying publicly, and that’s basically a need for all parties to avoid any sort of escalation,” Dujarric said.

The two leaders were in France to attend the G7 Summit.

Briefing the reporters in Biarritz on Monday, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said there was some discussion on Kashmir between Prime Minister Modi and the UN chief. “Prime Minister has laid out our basic position, on the internal matter that the Article 370 is under the Constitution, on the fact that on the international front no step has been taken by India in any way or form to threaten regional peace and stability,” Gokhale said.

PM Modi told Guterres that normalcy was returning to Jammu and Kashmir, and that in many areas restrictions had been substantially eased or entirely removed, he added.

Gokhale said the prime minister also underlined that the “people in the state have faced terrorism for 30 or more years and this is the primary threat, this is our concern and that therefore in keeping with that certain restrictions will remain in place to ensure that law and order is maintained and will be progressively lifted”.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders after India scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, invoking a strong response from Pakistan. India has categorically told the international community that the decision was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

A closed-door consultations on Kashmir by the UN Security Council earlier this month ended without any outcome or statement, dealing a huge snub to Pakistan and its ally China.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 00:34 IST