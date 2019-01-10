Ayodhya case HIGHLIGHTS: VHP accuses Opposition of pulling all stops to defer judgement

Justice UU Lalit, one of the five judges of the Supreme Court constitution bench hearing the Ayodhya case, offered to opt out after a lawyer pointed out that he had represented one of the parties nearly two decades ago.

The Supreme Court will now hear the Ayodhya case on January 29. A new bench will be constituted before the next hearing. Here are the live updates:

1:50 pm IST SC to deal with ‘unclear translations’ The Supreme Court also has to deal with ‘unclear translations’. The documents, written in Hindi, Awadhi, Gurmukhi, Persian and Urdu had to be translated into English but the registrar general’s report to the bench said the translation were not clear and parties to the case had raised objections. Read: In Ayodhya case, over 30,000 pages, Awadhi and Persian scripts, videos





1:45 pm IST New SC bench to go through 30K pages of witness deposition, earlier court orders The new Supreme Court bench has a daunting task of trawling through reams of evidence, deposition of witnesses and thousands of documents. The judges will be presented with deposition of 88 witnesses, running into 13,886 pages, other than 257 related documents and video tapes. The earlier court orders run into 4,304 printed pages and 8,533 typed pages. Read: In Ayodhya case, over 30,000 pages, Awadhi and Persian scripts, videos





12:45 pm IST ‘Objection about absence of Muslim judge disturbing’: VHP “Objections by two members of the Muslim Personal Law Board about the absence of any Muslim judge on the bench is disturbing. It would be a very sad day when judges would be assigned to hear matters on the basis of their religion. The attempt of forum shopping is to be condemned,” Alok Kumar, International Working President, VHP, said in a statement.





12:40 pm IST Court should decide matter without undue delay: VHP Under the circumstances, an adjournment from January 10 to January 29 is rather long. Hindus are known for their patience and forbearance. The judicial system still has the responsibility of deciding the matters without undue delays. The country hopes the CJI acts decisively to prevent the delaying tactics of the opposite party: Alok Kumar, International Working President, VHP





12:35 pm IST Justice Lalit never appeared in Ram Janmabhoomi matters: VHP The other objection on Justice Lalit being on the bench is painful. Justice Lalit has never appeared in the Ram Janmabhoomi matters; neither at the trial stage nor in the appeal. His being Counsel of Kalyan Singh in 1997 in the contempt matter casts no shadow on his hearing the present appeals. The objections were merely ploys to delay further: Alok Kumar, International Working President, VHP





12:30 pm IST Apprehension about adjournment true: VHP Our apprehensions that the opposite party shall raise any frivolous issue to secure an adjournment have come true. The objection that a judicial order should have been passed for the constitution of a five-judge bench is apparently frivolous, for it is settled that the CJI is the master of roster: Alok Kumar, International Working President, VHP





12:25 pm IST Right-wing groups demand executive order for Ram temple The postponement of hearing had led to demands from several right-wing groups for a law or executive order to facilitate building of a Ram temple at the disputed site. PM Narendra Modi said in a recent interview that his government would wait for the court to rule on the case.





12:15 pm IST Supreme Court originally supposed to hear case in October The Supreme Court was originally supposed to hear the case in October, but deferred it to January, rejecting the Uttar Pradesh government’s plea for speedy hearings with CJI Ranjan Gogoi saying the court has its “own priorities”.





12:05 pm IST Harish Salve supports Rajeev Dhawan Harish Salve, appearing for a Hindu party, says he supports Rajeev Dhawan. He says the contempt arose for breach of orders passed in a writ petition as then UP CM had failed to maintain status quo at the site.





11:55 am IST Contempt proceedings against Kalyan Singh for not maintaining status quo at disputed site Justice Lalit had appeared in 1997 for Kalyan Singh, then UP chief minister, after contempt proceedings were initiated against him for not maintaining status quo at the disputed site.





11:45 am IST Justice Lalit appeared for Kalyan Singh in 1997 Before the court could decide on the next date and schedule, senior lawyer Rajeev Dhawan, who is representing one of the parties, said that in an earlier related case heard in 1997, Justice Lalit had appeared for Kalyan Singh.





11:35 am IST Today’s hearing was to fix schedule Early in the hearing, the CJI said that today’s date was not fixed for hearing but to work out a date and schedule for the hearing.





11:30 am IST Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya case on January 29 Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya case on January 29. New bench to be constituted before next hearing.



