Ayodhya horror: TMC criticises BJP for silence on Dalit woman's murder

PTI |
Feb 03, 2025 06:13 PM IST

The TMC criticized the Uttar Pradesh government after the discovery of a mutilated Dalit woman's body

The TMC on Monday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government after the recovery of a 22-year-old Dalit woman’s mutilated body in Ayodhya, alleging that the northern state under the BJP rule is a "land of fear, atrocities and injustice".

TMC questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s claims of maintaining law and order.(Hindustan Times)
The party questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s claims of maintaining law and order.

“Uttar Pradesh under @BJP4India's rule is a land of fear, atrocities, and injustice. A 22-year-old Dalit woman’s mutilated, unclothed body was found in a canal in Ayodhya - her eyes gouged out, her body bearing deep wounds and fractures. Her family alleges gang rape and murder, yet the BJP government remains silent. No arrests. No accountability,” the TMC claimed on X.

The party also asked about the effectiveness of the 'Beti Bachao' initiative of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that Dalit women were raped and murdered in the state.

“CM @myogiadityanath, where is your so-called “law and order”? Where is your fake “Beti Bachao” propaganda now? Dalit women are being raped and murdered in your Uttar Pradesh, and you look the other way,” the TMC alleged.

An unclothed body of a Dalit woman was found in a canal near her village in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, with her family alleging that she was murdered, police said on Saturday.

The family members claimed that her eyes were missing and that the body bore deep wounds and fractures.

According to the family, the woman had been missing since January 30 night. They launched a search and her brother-in-law found her body in the canal, 500 metres away from the village on February morning, police said.

Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari said that after receiving a complaint on Friday, police registered a missing report.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
