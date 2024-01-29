'Ayodhya Ram temple can withstand earthquake of…': What scientists revealed

The newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, which was inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi on January 22 and has been drawing devotees in huge numbers since then, has been meticulously engineered to withstand the biggest earthquake that occurs once in 2,500 years. A grand Ram Temple was inaugurated in Ayodhya on January 22. (HT photo)

A team of scientists and researchers from the CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CSIR-CBRI), Roorkee, revealed the information about the structural resilience after conducting a series of scientific studies of the site, including geophysical characterisation, geotechnical analysis, foundation design vetting, and 3D structural analysis and design, news agency PTI reported.

Debdutta Ghosh, a senior scientist at CSIR-CBRI highlighted that the temple's three-storey structure can withstand earthquake of magnitude 8. The structural design was perfected after simulating over 50 computer models to achieve optimal performance, architectural elegance, and safety.

"The scientific study was done to ensure the structural safety of the temple for the Maximum Considered Earthquake, equivalent to a 2,500-year return period," Ghosh told the news agency.

Ghosh further mentioned that several processes were undertaken including geophysical characterisation process involving a Multi-Channel Analysis of Surface Waves (MASW) to estimate primary wave velocity, and electrical resistance tomography to identify anomalies, water saturation zones and water tables

Notably, the entire temple has been constructed using Bansi Paharpur sandstone, embodying a dry jointed structure with no steel reinforcement, designed for a lifespan of 1,000 years. Specialised brick with compressive strength of more than 20 MPa (mega pascals), or approximately 2,900 pounds per square inch (psi), at 28 days of curing under standard conditions, has been used in the structures.

The CSIR-CBRI also vetted soil investigation schemes, foundation design parameters, excavation schemes and recommendations for foundation and structure monitoring.

The temple is designed by celebrated architect Chandrakant B Sompura, in collaboration with son Ashish. Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. Supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors, the Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses.

