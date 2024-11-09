Ayodhya Ram temple completion delayed by three months, says construction panel chief

The Ram temple in Ayodhya, initially scheduled for completion by June 2025, will likely be finished by September 2025, news agency PTI reported. An aerial view of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during Deepotsav 2024 celebration on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya.(PTI)

“Currently, we are facing a labour shortage, causing delays in construction,” said Nripendra Misra, chairman of the construction committee.

The temple faces a shortage of around 200 workers and the committee also plans to replace certain stones on the first floor of the temple.

Misra said that some stones on the first floor appear "weak and thin" and added that replacing them with new stones will ensure the durability of the structure.

Around 8.5 lakh cubic feet of red 'Bansi Paharpur' stones have been delivered to the temple to construct the boundary wall. The lack of enough workers has delayed its construction.

In a recent meeting, the committee also reviewed the construction status of other structures, including the auditorium, boundary, and circumambulation path.

The temple also awaits statues including those for Lord Ram's court and six surrounding temples from production centres in Jaipur. These statues are expected to arrive in Ayodhya by December. Two statues of Ram Lalla, already accepted by the temple trust, are also set to be installed in prominent locations.

“The sculptor has assured us that all statues will be completed by year-end,” Misra said, adding that final decisions regarding their placement within the temple complex will follow.

The committee chairman also acknowledged overcrowding issues and said plans are being considered to enhance the accessibility for visitors. Discussions are also underway to increase the daily footfall of visitors.

Ayodhya Deepotsav

The Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya last week were the first since the inauguration of the Ram temple. The Uttar Pradesh government created a new world record by illuminating the banks of the Saryu River with over 28 lakh diyas. It also showcased performances by artists from Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia along with a staging of Ram Lila from Uttarakhand.

(With PTI inputs)