Ayodhya’s Dhannipur mosque project launched with unfurling of tricolour on R-Day
- The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre and Publication House.
The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) formally launched the Dhannipur project on the allocated five-acre land at Dhannipur village of Ayodhya by hoisting the national flag and planting saplings to mark Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday.
The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre and Publication House. The land was allotted to UPSCWB in compliance with the Supreme Court directives in the Ayodhya title dispute case in which the apex court, on November 9, 2019, paved the way for construction of Ram temple at the disputed site.
“I believe there is no better way than to start the project by planting saplings on the five-acre land. The plantation was carried out in the area of the project meant to be developed as a green area. The area will have plants and trees from all different geographical regions of India and from different parts of the world in order to create awareness about the imminent threat of climate change,” said Athar Hussain, spokesperson for Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) which has been set up by UPSCWB to look after the construction of the Dhannipur project.
Senior members of the board along with the members of the IICF hoisted the flag at 8.30 am on the 5 acre land in Dhannipuur village. The flag hoisting was followed by plantation drive where members and trustees of IICF planted saplings.
On December 19, the trust had released the blueprint of the mosque and other structures designed by Professor SM Akhtar, a Lucknow-based architect and town planner, whom the trust has hired to design the mosque that would come up in Dhannipur in place of the Babri Masjid that was demolished in 1992.
Akhtar is the founder dean of the Faculty of Architecture at Jamia Milia University, Delhi.
Shiromani Akali Dal condemns violence in Delhi during farmers' tractor parade
Haryana shuts down mobile internet services in three NCR districts
Haryana on high alert after chaos in Delhi during tractor parade
Feel ashamed and take responsibility: Yogendra Yadav on protest violence
Farmers' body Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls off tractor rally with immediate effect
R-Day celebrations end calmly in Kashmir amid tight security, internet shutdown
- A three-tier security was placed across Kashmir, especially around Srinagar's SK stadium where the main function was held.
Haryana: 223 more villages included under 24-hour power supply scheme on R-Day
'Centre's attitude insensitive': Bengal CM on violence at Delhi tractor rally
Explained: As tractor rally turns violent in Delhi, what farmers want
105-year-old organic farmer from Coimbatore is celebrating her Padma Shri award
- The centenarian's day starts at 5.30 in the morning and by 6 am she is on the field working until the afternoon.
Railways announces refund for passengers who missed train due to tractor rally
Five killed as ambulance rams into truck in UP's Bhadoi
- The victims were carrying the body of a person from Asansol in West Bengal to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan when the accident took place.
'Centre's responsibility to maintain law and order, it failed': Sharad Pawar
At least 19 in hospital after violence at tractor rally in Delhi
- Six people were rushed to the emergency department at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.
