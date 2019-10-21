e-paper
AYUSH, Defence ministries ink MoU to provide traditional medicine services

Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik on Monday inaugurated an Ayurveda Palliative Care Unit at the Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik said ayurvedic medicines are effective in treating the work related musculoskeletal disorders.
The AYUSH ministry has signed an MoU with the Defence ministry to provide traditional medicine services at the armed forces’ hospitals and dispensaries. Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik on Monday inaugurated an Ayurveda Palliative Care Unit at the Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment.

“Our soldiers work in challenging environmental conditions right from glaciers of Siachin to the deserts of Thar, which takes a toll on their physical as well as mental health,” the minister said.

He said ayurveda and yoga can help them to attain the best of physical and mental health, and improve their endurance. Naik said ayurvedic medicines and ‘panchkarma’ procedures such as ‘snehana’ and ‘swedana’ are effective in treating the work related musculoskeletal disorders.

Under the MoU, ayurveda units will also be established at palliative care centres at the Army Research and Referral Hospital, Air Force Hospital, Hindon in Ghaziabad and five identified ex-service men Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinics in Delhi –NCR.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 20:13 IST

