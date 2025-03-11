‘Azad Kashmir’, ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti at Jadavpur University fuels TMC-Left row

A fresh controversy erupted at Jadavpur University after ‘Azad Kashmir’ and ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti were spotted, with the Trinamool Congress’ student wing blaming ‘ultra-left outfits’ and CPI(M)’s unit denying any involvement. Graffiti in black proclaiming 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine' was seen on a wall near gate number three of the university. (X/Dilip Gosh)

This comes amid ongoing protests after two students were injured on March 1 when cars in West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu’s convoy grazed past them.

Graffiti in black proclaiming 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine' was seen on a wall near gate number three of the university, but it was not known who or which organisation was behind it.

“Some ultra-Left student outfits are behind this and more such graffiti can be spotted if one goes around the sprawling campus,” JU's Trinamool Chhatra Parishad unit president Kishalay Roy told news agency PTI.

The Students Federation of India, linked to CPI(M), denied involvement in putting out the graffiti, with its JU unit leader Abhinaba Basu saying the outfit doesn't support ‘secessionist views’.

“We don't support secessionist views, though we are against the repression of minorities in BJP-ruled states,” Basu said on the issue.

He asserted that SFI has a clear stand on the Palestine issue.

The classes and exams were held in the institute as per the schedule on Monday. Protests have been held for the past few days at Jadavpur University, where two students were injured after the car of state Education Minister Bratya Basu and another accompanying vehicle allegedly grazed past them during a left protest on the campus on March 1.

An FIR has been lodged against Basu, a professor and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra in connection with the violence.

A section of students and faculty were also not happy with the alleged entry of ‘plainclothes police personnel’ on the university campus, coinciding with that of Mishra.

Entry of ‘plain clothes policemen’ in Jadavpur University campus

Activists of SFI and AIDSO along with leading professor unions - JUTA and ABUTA - claimed that around 30 police personnel in plainclothes entered the campus at around 1 pm on Monday shortly after Profesor Om Prakash Mishra, a functionary of TMC-leaning forum of academics, arrived and stayed till the afternoon hours when the classes were over.

SFI leader Souryadipto Roy said students got agitated after spotting plainclothes policemen on the campus, shortly after Mishra entered, and chanted slogans demanding the university be freed from intimidation by ruling TMC and the state administration

"We refuse to participate in any discussion with the university administration till police personnel leave," he said.

Mishra came to the campus nine days after the March 1 campus protests by Left and ultra-Left students during the AGM of West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA).

The All Bengal University Teachers Association (ABUTA) also said there were reports about police in plain clothes inside the campus during Mishra's presence, “which was unfortunate.” JUTA issued a separate statement, saying it doesn't welcome the presence of police on the campus.

Om Prakash Mishra was manhandled following the injury of students on March 1.

He, however, claimed to have no knowledge of the police presence. He said he had not intimated the police about his arrival and did not need any security at his "own university" among his students and fraternity.

A senior university official said the police were not called to the campus and the authorities had no information about their presence inside.

“Police have been present outside the campus and keeping vigil since March 1, ” he said.