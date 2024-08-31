 Azad seeks caste census in Chhattisgarh, CBI probe into Balodabazar arson-violence | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Azad seeks caste census in Chhattisgarh, CBI probe into Balodabazar arson-violence

PTI |
Aug 31, 2024 08:01 PM IST

Azad seeks caste census in Chhattisgarh, CBI probe into Balodabazar arson-violence

Raipur, Azad Samaj Party leader Chandra Shekhar Azad on Saturday said caste census should be conducted in Chhattisgarh and the 16 per cent quota for Scheduled Castes in the state must be restored. Azad, MP from Nagina in Uttar Pradesh, was addressing the 'Samajik Nyay Yatra' rally organised by Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission Chhattisgarh here at Science College ground. "The Scheduled Castes were getting 16 per cent reservation in Chhattisgarh, which was slashed to 12 per cent without conducting a caste census. The state government must hold a caste census and, based on the population, restore the 16 per cent quota," he said. He also said the arson and violence on June 10 and vandalisation of 'jaitkham' or 'victory pillar', a sacred symbol worshipped by the Satnami community, near the holy Amar Gufa at Giroudpuri Dham in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district in the intervening night of May 15 and 16 must be probed by Central Bureau of Investigation . On June 10, a mob set fire to a government building housing offices of district collector and superintendent of Police and more than 150 vehicles in Balodabazar city during a protest called by the Satnami community against the desecration of the religious structure. The influential Satnami community, founded by medieval-era social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas, represents the largest Scheduled Caste group in Chhattisgarh. Azad also sought unconditional release of those arrested in connection with Balodabazar arson incident, adding those fighting for the honour of 'satnam' were arrested by the Vishnu Deo Sai government as part of a conspiracy. As per police, more than 160 persons, including Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, have been held for alleged involvement in arson and violence. Those who have been arrested will spread the message of peace and brotherhood once they are released and will emerge as leaders, he asserted. Apart from a CBI probe into the 'Jaitkham' desecration and the violence during the resultant protest, Azad also sought implementation of quota rules in promotion in government jobs as well as minimum wage of 700 per day for workers. Meanwhile, an office-bearer of Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission Chhattisgarh said a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu was handed over to an official here.

Azad seeks caste census in Chhattisgarh, CBI probe into Balodabazar arson-violence
Azad seeks caste census in Chhattisgarh, CBI probe into Balodabazar arson-violence

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Azad seeks caste census in Chhattisgarh, CBI probe into Balodabazar arson-violence
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On