Azam Khan's condition deteriorates, shifted to ICU again

Veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was again shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of critical care medicine department of Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday after his condition deteriorated. Azam Khan was admitted to Medanta on May 9 after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Sitapur prison on April 30 along with his son Abdullah Khan, 30.

"The SP leader is now being treated for fibrosis and cavity in his lungs in the ICU and is on 5-litre-per-minute oxygen support," said director of Medanta Dr Rakesh Kapoor. "A team of critical care experts is keeping a close eye on his condition," he added.

Dr Kapoor also said that the condition of Azam Khan's son is stable.

Earlier, the hospital had issued a statement in which it said that the treatment of the 72-year-old Rampur MP is being done under severe infection disease protocol.

RS Yadav, the jailer of Sitapur prison, had said that Azam Khan underwent Covid-19 tests after complaining of fever and cough. "Initially, the rapid antigen was done and later the samples were sent for the RT-PCR test, the reports of which came positive," he had further said.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, has been in jail since February last year in connection with various cases of land grabbing, encroachment and others.

The Allahabad high court, in December, granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all 34 cases registered against her.